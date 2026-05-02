World Cup: Geopolitics grabs spotlight at FIFA Congress in Vancouver
Palestine official refuses handshake with Israel counterpart despite Infantino's call; Iran stays away after football body chief denied entry
The FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday night saw geopolitics rearing it’s head when the Palestine and Israel football officials did not shake hands despite an effort from Gianni Infantino to bring them together on stage. It sparked off an awkward moment in full gaze of the delegates at the Vancouver Convention Centre while the Iranian officials’ absence for the conclave was also brought up during their roll call.
Palestine Football Association (PFA) President Jibril Rajoub refused to shake hands with Basim Sheikh Suliman, the vice president of Israel’s national football governing body, despite Infantino’s appeal. Both addressed the Congress but when the FIFA boss tried to orchestrate a handshake between the two, Rajoub moved away from Suliman – protested loudly away from microphones before walking away from the stage.
“President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman, let’s work together. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. Let’s work together for that,” Infantino said on a night he also confirmed that he would be running for re-election.
Rajoub, on his part, urged FIFA to address the Palestine Football Association’s allegations that Israel has breached anti-discrimination regulation by allowing clubs based in the West Bank settlements. He also said that PFA had knocked on the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after FIFA ruled in March not to suspend Israel over its West Bank clubs.
The PFA official also questioned whether Israel has “the right to even be part of FIFA. “From my side, I still respect and follow all the legal procedures through FIFA institutions but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned because of the violations of the statutes of FIFA, the human rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yariv Teper, acting general secretary of the Israel Football Association, said that they were willing to work with the Palestinian counterparts. “We are in the FIFA Congress,” Teper said. “Our mission is to promote football and a better future for all regions, and this is our mission.”
Earlier in the day, Infantino opened his remarks by addressing the absence of the Iranian delegation. “Let me start at the outset confirming straight away for those who maybe want to say something else, or write something else, that of course Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he said.
“And of course Iran will play in the United States of America. The reason for that is very simple, dear friends. It’s because we have to unite. We have to bring people together.”
And of course Iran will play in the United States of America. The reason for that is very simple, dear friends. It’s because we have to unite. We have to bring people togetherGianni Infantino, FIFA president
Iranian soccer federation president Mehdi Taj and other officials had arrived at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday night but were denied entry into Canada. Taj had previously served as a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps which Canada listed as a terrorist entity in June, 2024.
Commenting on the row, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said it was her understanding that the Iranian delegation had received permission to enter Canada but it was then revoked. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not respond to questions about reports that Taj had been issued a temporary resident permit, which allows foreign nationals who are otherwise inadmissible to Canada to enter the country temporarily if there is a ‘compelling’ reason.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines