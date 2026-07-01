World Cup: Haaland gives the Vikings hope in pre quarters against Brazil

Erling Haaland’s reputation as one of the most fearsome goalgetters in the modern game will be put to test when Norway take on five-time champions Brazil in a last 16 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup next week. It’s after 28 years that the Vikings made it to the pre quarters, thanks to a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

When the 1.95 metres tall Haaland broke the deadlock in the dying minutes against Ivory Coast, it was his 60th goal in 53 matches for Norway and the goal machine is very much in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals. However, the Manchester City star sounded overwhelmed with the team’s progress rather than his own landmark: “It’s insane. Twenty-eight years since the last time.’’

“It’s huge, it’s crazy. It’s great to see that it means so much to the whole of Norway. I think this will change Norway forever. I feel a kind of unity. It’s touching to see,” he said.