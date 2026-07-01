World Cup: Haaland gives the Vikings hope in pre quarters against Brazil
Playing against Brazil in the round of 16 is completely insane, says the goal machine
Erling Haaland’s reputation as one of the most fearsome goalgetters in the modern game will be put to test when Norway take on five-time champions Brazil in a last 16 clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup next week. It’s after 28 years that the Vikings made it to the pre quarters, thanks to a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.
When the 1.95 metres tall Haaland broke the deadlock in the dying minutes against Ivory Coast, it was his 60th goal in 53 matches for Norway and the goal machine is very much in the race for the Golden Boot with five goals. However, the Manchester City star sounded overwhelmed with the team’s progress rather than his own landmark: “It’s insane. Twenty-eight years since the last time.’’
“It’s huge, it’s crazy. It’s great to see that it means so much to the whole of Norway. I think this will change Norway forever. I feel a kind of unity. It’s touching to see,” he said.
How about the prospects against Brazil? Haaland played down any element of pressure: “Playing against Brazil in the round of 16 is completely insane. We just have to be happy and say that this is a journey.” Interestingly, the Samba Boys have never beaten the Scandinavians in four meetings so far – with Norway winning twice and the other two being draws.
Norway coach Stale Solbakken, meanwhile, had no qualms about admitting that it’s the presence of Haaland which gives him the luxury to dream. “I think he’s the greatest goalscorer in the world,” Solbakken said, adding: ‘’ You know that today, he wasn't that much involved but he scored the winning goal again.”
Solbakken also pointed to something that often gets overlooked. “He is really under-rated in terms of keeping the ball up. He didn’t lose one ball today.”