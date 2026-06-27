World Cup: How Cape Verde wrote an underdog fairytale in the US

Speaking at the post-match press conference, their long serving coach Bubista – draped in his country’s flag – said: “I’ve always said that sooner or later, Cape Verde would be on such a stage. Of course it’s hard to give that kind of forecast but we overcame several steps. We showed the world that you should not fear difficulties. Now we are in the knockout stage and it’s amazing for our people, for anyone who identifies with our team and especially for the players. They gave everything and showed personality and discipline. When those come together you get this kind of outcome.”

How about the prospect of taking on champions Argentina in Miami next Friday? While Bubista made no bold predictions, he said they would not back away from a good fight: “First of all we are proud to be able to play Argentina. This is a country with which we have longstanding ties. But above all our will is to do things with our identity regardless of who the opponent is. We will play our game with attitude and responsibility, knowing that Argentina have some of the best players in the world plus Messi, who some believe is the best of all time.

“It is a reason of joy. From the very beginning, we said we had the opportunity to show our country to the rest of the world. It’s excellent for our country,” he said.

How did the ‘Blue Sharks’ chart their roadmap to success? The possibilities opened up with Cape Verde’s football federation’s (FCF) decision to draw on players from the country’s diaspora while Bubista’s presence had been a stabilising influence on the team since 2020. As many as 14 members of their 26-man World Cup squad were born abroad with six of them hailing from the Dutch port city.