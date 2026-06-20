World Cup diary: Vozinha’s mother to enjoy VIP status in Uruguay game

When Cape Verde take on Uruguay in their second group game in Miami on Sunday, a lot of media glare will be on a sixty-something wiry lady in the stands. Ana Cândida Évora, mother of the Caribbean nation’s goalkeeper Vozinha, is expected to enjoy the status of a VIP in the stands after much drama over her visa.

The first week of 2026 World Cup may have produced enough sporting headlines, but the most humane story was that of the 40-year-old journeyman Josimar Jose Evora Dias – popular as Vozinha - who stood tall in the island nation's gallant goalless draw with title contenders Spain. Speaking in the mixed zone later, the 40-year-old Vozinha rued that he couldn’t bring his mum to the US because of the exorbitant charges for the visa. Cape Verde is one of five countries participating in the tournament whose citizens are required by the US government to pay a refundable visa deposit of around £11,000, although fans with match tickets were exempted from the rule in May.

The story spread like a wildfire on social media and the US government, copping with severe flak over their visa policy, intervened to waive her visa fees as well as make arrangements for her visit to see her son play on the big stage. “I’m happy,” Ana told the BBC, hoping that everything will go smoothly. “I’m taking a special energy to the Cape Verdeans there. We’re going to fight and shine on that pitch”, she added.