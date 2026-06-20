World Cup diary: Vozinha’s mother to enjoy VIP status in Uruguay game
Cape Verde goalkeeper, enjoying a cult status after his heroic performance against Spain, has his prayers answered
When Cape Verde take on Uruguay in their second group game in Miami on Sunday, a lot of media glare will be on a sixty-something wiry lady in the stands. Ana Cândida Évora, mother of the Caribbean nation’s goalkeeper Vozinha, is expected to enjoy the status of a VIP in the stands after much drama over her visa.
The first week of 2026 World Cup may have produced enough sporting headlines, but the most humane story was that of the 40-year-old journeyman Josimar Jose Evora Dias – popular as Vozinha - who stood tall in the island nation's gallant goalless draw with title contenders Spain. Speaking in the mixed zone later, the 40-year-old Vozinha rued that he couldn’t bring his mum to the US because of the exorbitant charges for the visa. Cape Verde is one of five countries participating in the tournament whose citizens are required by the US government to pay a refundable visa deposit of around £11,000, although fans with match tickets were exempted from the rule in May.
The story spread like a wildfire on social media and the US government, copping with severe flak over their visa policy, intervened to waive her visa fees as well as make arrangements for her visit to see her son play on the big stage. “I’m happy,” Ana told the BBC, hoping that everything will go smoothly. “I’m taking a special energy to the Cape Verdeans there. We’re going to fight and shine on that pitch”, she added.
She left her hometown of São Vicente to leave for the Cape Verde capital Praia on Wednesday night, accompanied by a lawmaker representing her district. Confirming the move from US government, Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on his X handle: ‘’No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history.’’
‘’It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend the game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami.’’
Vozinha became a cult hero after his performance on their Cup debut against Spain, attracting millions of new followers on social media. He has earned 91 caps for his country and currently plays club football for Chaves in Portugal’s second tier, after a career that has included spells in Slovakia, Angola, Moldova and Cyprus.
Asked about her emotional outburst after the Spain game, he said: ‘’I cried because I grew up with my grandparents. Unfortunately, they were not here. They died a few years before. They were everything to me, everything in my life. And also, because of my mum. She didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money you have to pay for the visa, we didn't manage it in time. I would like her to be here.’’
1000th match coming up
The Tunisia vs Japan game, scheduled on Sunday morning, IST marks the 1000th game in World Cup history. The inaugural tournament in 1930 marked two games kicking off simultaneously – with France beating Mexico 4-1 while the US beat Belgium 3-0.