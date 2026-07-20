World Cup: How Spain built a golden generation 2.0 under Luis de Le Fuente

When Spain won the 2008 European Championship, they finally shed their long-standing tag of underachievers on both the European and world stage. Their only previous major triumph had come at the 1964 European Nations' Cup, but they repeatedly failed to go the distance in major tournaments — until their historic triumphs at Euro 2008 and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The jinx ended in the new millennium as Spain's golden generation of Xavi, Iniesta & Co. added a second successive European title in 2012. Though there was a dip after those pass masters gradually faded away, the enigmatic Luis de la Fuente scripted Spain's resurgence over the last four years with a refined version of tiki-taka. The results speak for themselves—UEFA Nations League (2023), UEFA Euro (2024) and now a second FIFA World Cup title.

A quick look at the numbers shows that Spain have won an astonishing 16 world and European titles across age groups — from Under-17 to senior level — over the last five years. They are also the first nation to hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles simultaneously, having defeated England in the 2023 Women's World Cup final in Sydney. Add to that the men's Olympic gold at Paris 2024, while the women's team also lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2024 and 2025.