World Cup: Iran captain Alireza hopes to put some smile on his people’s faces
We would like to show that football unites the world, says Iran captain ahead of opener against Kiwis
The idea that football can unite the world in troubled times may often sound like a cliché — but not when it comes from Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The veteran forward and captain of Iran, playing in his fourth and possibly final World Cup, wants to put behind him the ordeal his team has endured over the past few months as they prepare to face New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
“As individuals and as a team, we would like to show that football unites the world and football unites people,” said the 32-year-old Alireza, who plays for Belgian Pro League club Dender but is always ready when his country comes calling.
“It doesn’t matter the nation, the colour of the skin or the background — we are all human. Humans don’t have to suffer and hopefully we can give that message to the world through football, with our feet, and show some personality on such a big stage.”
The build-up for Team Melli, as the Iran national team is known, has been far from ideal, with Alireza’s country locked in a protracted conflict with hosts the United States. The Iran Football Association's request to shift its league matches to Mexico was turned down by FIFA, while delays in securing US visas denied the team the usual acclimatisation period needed to adjust to a different time zone. Adding to their woes, several support staff members and senior officials of the football federation were also denied visas.
After the opener against New Zealand, Iran will face Belgium and then Egypt. While progressing beyond the group stage remains the primary target, the veteran winger wants to keep the focus firmly on football in what is a milestone tournament for him personally.
In their previous six appearances at the World Cup, Team Melli have failed to advance beyond the group stage. However, their captain is quietly confident that a squad featuring the likes of Mehdi Taremi, Mohammad Mohebi and Saman Ghoddos can make a stronger impact this time around.
Speaking to FIFA.com, Alireza was candid: “Of course, the situation back home affects the team in a way, but we talk with our feet, and everyone is aware of that. We want to make sure we find a way to ease the difficult times our people have faced over the past few years and put some smiles on their faces.”
Being a familiar face on the European football circuit may have spared him the daily pressures of the conflict, but Alireza says there is nothing quite like home.
“I love Iran and try to go back home as much as I can to visit my family. I’m a family man and can’t stay away from them for too long. I speak to my parents every day and visit them whenever possible. I love Iran. I love every bit of my country,” said the star, who was born in northern Iran.
“Whenever I go back home, I always return to the north, where I grew up, and enjoy every bit of it. That’s where I spent my entire childhood, and I try to visit as often as I can to stay connected to my roots, my culture and my people.”
If this is to be his curtain call on football’s biggest stage, Alireza wants to savour every moment. Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has named an experienced squad, many of whom have shared much of Jahanbakhsh’s journey with the national team.
“The fact that we’ve played together for so many years helps us manage everything much better, both on and off the pitch. I’d say 70 to 80 per cent of the squad has been together for years now,” he said.
“All we’ve ever wanted to do is give our best for the national team. We are really like brothers, and the feeling is always special when we are together with the national team. Many of us stay in contact off the pitch as well when we are not in camp, and that says a lot about our relationship,” he said.
“Now, we want to make sure that whenever the time comes for us to leave the national team, we leave something special for our country and try to create history for Iranian football,” he said.