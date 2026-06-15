World Cup: Iran captain Alireza hopes to put some smile on his people’s faces

The idea that football can unite the world in troubled times may often sound like a cliché — but not when it comes from Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The veteran forward and captain of Iran, playing in his fourth and possibly final World Cup, wants to put behind him the ordeal his team has endured over the past few months as they prepare to face New Zealand in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

“As individuals and as a team, we would like to show that football unites the world and football unites people,” said the 32-year-old Alireza, who plays for Belgian Pro League club Dender but is always ready when his country comes calling.

“It doesn’t matter the nation, the colour of the skin or the background — we are all human. Humans don’t have to suffer and hopefully we can give that message to the world through football, with our feet, and show some personality on such a big stage.”

The build-up for Team Melli, as the Iran national team is known, has been far from ideal, with Alireza’s country locked in a protracted conflict with hosts the United States. The Iran Football Association's request to shift its league matches to Mexico was turned down by FIFA, while delays in securing US visas denied the team the usual acclimatisation period needed to adjust to a different time zone. Adding to their woes, several support staff members and senior officials of the football federation were also denied visas.