World Cup: Is Don Carlo’s presence getting the best out of Vinicius Junior?

The race for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup has a new contender: Vinicius Junior. After his brace against Scotland, which helped Brazil reach the Round of 32, he now sits second in the scoring charts behind Lionel Messi, with four goals and one assist. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are level with him on the same tally.

With a little more luck, the Real Madrid winger could have registered the tournament's third hat-trick. However, VAR ruled out his second goal against Scotland after Vinicius' challenge on defender Jack Hendry while attempting to win the ball back was deemed a foul. The subjective decision sparked some controversy, but one thing is certain — this bundle of energy will need to keep his scoring boots on if the Samba Boys are to mount a serious challenge for a sixth World Cup crown.

Playing in the 'hole' rather than as an out-and-out striker, the 25-year-old — whose skill set evokes memories of Brazil's golden generation — has been in stellar form through the first three matches of the tournament. Having scored just 11 goals in 51 international appearances before the World Cup, he has shown a newfound decisiveness in front of goal and an ability to think quickly under pressure — qualities many attribute to his collaboration with Carlo Ancelotti over the past few months.