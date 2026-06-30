World Cup: Japan’s tearful exit tugs at the heartstrings of all, even rivals
Much like Qatar 2022, the Samurai Blue falls short of their pursuit of the quarter finals
It was easily the most dramatic night of the ongoing FIFA World Cup so far—which saw five-time champions Brazil escape to victory, a four-time winner (Germany) biting the dust on shootout while African lions Morocco showed their 2022 semi-final show was not a flash in the pan. However, it was the heartbreak for Japan which made for the most poignant story from the second day of Group of 32 action.
The Samurai Blues’ jinx in their pursuit of a last eight berth had been nothing less than agonising as the 2026 campaign under coach Haijme Moriyasu had been almost an action replay of four years back. The 'low block' system in their defence helped maintain their shape against an unusually leaden-footed Brazil in the first half and a 1-0 scoreline in favour of Japan at the breather looked ominous for the most admired football team in the world.
While Casemiro, the ageing Trojan horse in their midfield who was being trolled even at halftime, helped the legion of Brazil fans breathe easy with the equaliser, Gabriel Martinelli turned the super sub in the dying minutes of the match. It will be hence another four-year wait for Japan to end their jinx as the Brazil camp was liberal in their praise for the Asian challengers.
Mateus Cunha, the Brazilian midfielder, was candid enough: "We’d imagined it would be a challenge, but they (Japan) came at us with a clear gameplan. They made it really tough for us, and we have to give them a lot of credit for that.” The underdogs exposed the chinks in the Brazilian armour so badly that it must have not gone unnoticed by their potential future rivals in the more demanding knockout stages.
How has the hurdle of Round-of-16 been an insurmountable one for the blue shirts? Back in 2002 when Japan were the co-hosts of the World Cup with South Korea, they held their own to draw 2-2 against a powerful Belgium and then beat Russia 1-0 and Tunisia 2-0 to make the pre quarters. However, Turkey edged them out 1-0 in a close battle in last 16 as neighbours Korea scored the brownie points of being the only Asian country to make the last four of the showpiece.
The heartbreak in Qatar 2022 was no less shattering when Japan stunned Germany, Spain to make the quarters but were done in by Croatia in the last 16 via shootout. “It’s a big regret for our tournament to end here,” said Moriyasu later, before adding: “But the players really gave it their all. I hope that we made everyone proud and the lads get the recognition they deserve for working hard right up to the last minute.”
Speaking to FIFA media, Japan’s Junya Ito said that the changes made by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti undid Japan's resilient defence. “Things were going nicely in the first half, but they started putting in more crosses and pushed us back,” said Ito.
Kaishu Sano, who struck in the first half, put things into perspective when he said: “The result is everything. I really thought we had what it takes to go further, so I’m feeling gutted.”
Goalkeeper Zion Suzuki echoed that sentiment while also expressing optimism at how this can help Japan in future editions. “[The goal] was something that shouldn’t have happened, but we’re going to use this experience as fuel, and we’ll carry it with us into the next World Cup,” said the shotstopper who otherwise had a good game.
This was Japan’s second World Cup clash with Brazil, 20 years after their meeting at the 2006 tournament in Germany. On that occasion, the Asian side were brushed aside 4-1 after taking a lead. The fact that they pushed the same opponents right to the final moments of additional time shows just how far they have come in the last two decades—though they need to do better!