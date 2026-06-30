World Cup: Japan’s tearful exit tugs at the heartstrings of all, even rivals

Mateus Cunha, the Brazilian midfielder, was candid enough: "We’d imagined it would be a challenge, but they (Japan) came at us with a clear gameplan. They made it really tough for us, and we have to give them a lot of credit for that.” The underdogs exposed the chinks in the Brazilian armour so badly that it must have not gone unnoticed by their potential future rivals in the more demanding knockout stages.

How has the hurdle of Round-of-16 been an insurmountable one for the blue shirts? Back in 2002 when Japan were the co-hosts of the World Cup with South Korea, they held their own to draw 2-2 against a powerful Belgium and then beat Russia 1-0 and Tunisia 2-0 to make the pre quarters. However, Turkey edged them out 1-0 in a close battle in last 16 as neighbours Korea scored the brownie points of being the only Asian country to make the last four of the showpiece.

The heartbreak in Qatar 2022 was no less shattering when Japan stunned Germany, Spain to make the quarters but were done in by Croatia in the last 16 via shootout. “It’s a big regret for our tournament to end here,” said Moriyasu later, before adding: “But the players really gave it their all. I hope that we made everyone proud and the lads get the recognition they deserve for working hard right up to the last minute.”

Speaking to FIFA media, Japan’s Junya Ito said that the changes made by Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti undid Japan's resilient defence. “Things were going nicely in the first half, but they started putting in more crosses and pushed us back,” said Ito.