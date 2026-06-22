World Cup: Meet Alireza, Eloy Room - unlikely heroes who raised the bar

A day earlier, Room, the oldest player in Curacao’s squad at 37, withstood relentless Ecuadorean pressure to help his team earn a second draw on the trot and two points from as many games so far. United States’ Tim Howard is the only shot-stopper to have produced more stops in a single World Cup match, 16 in an extra-time defeat by Belgium in the last 16 at the finals in 2014.

‘’I was not thinking about that during the game,’’ Room said later, though joking that he was annoyed he was not able to reach Howard’s mark. Incidentally, it’s not the first time he has come up with an effort like that as back in 2019, Room made more than a dozen saves in his country’s first Gold Cup win against Honduras. Shining on the biggest stage, however, marked an additional landmark for the nation of about 156,000 people - and a personal accomplishment.

In an interview with FIFA.com, the Netherlands-born Room said earlier this year that the reason he decided to play for Curacao was dreaming as a little kid to make it to the World Cup with the country. He became eligible to represent Curacao through his father and said he used to visit the country on vacation in his youth. Patrick Kluivert contacted him to join the team in 2015 when the former Netherlands international managed the side.

Born near the German border, the six-feet-three Room plays for Miami FC in the USL Championship after spending most of his career at Dutch club Vitesse. He has also played for Columbus Crew in the MLS and PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.

Social media quickly reflected the impact of his performance with Room’s Instagram account jumping to around 700,000 followers from fewer than 100,000 before the game - a boom similar to what happened to Cape Verde’s Vozinha.