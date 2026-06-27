World Cup: Points can be won in many ways but not respect, Iran camp says
Team Melli feels hard done after VAR decision robs them of a possible winning goal against Egypt
The last round of league games on Sunday will now decide if Iran can make a first-ever entry into the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but they have already won a whole new fan base with their resilience and dignity. Their travails over the US visa rules have been documented time and again ever since the team landed in Mexico, while the team was left heartbroken after their second goal against Egypt in Seattle was ruled out by VAR – a decision which brought the review system under scanner again.
The match ended 1-1, which meant Iran were undefeated in the group (they drew 2-2 with New Zealand and goalless with Belgium) but Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he made it 2-1 by striking deep into stoppage time. It sparked wild celebrations among the players of Team Melli and supporters, but their joy quickly turned into disbelief as the referee overturned the goal for offside after a video review - leaving Iran frustrated.
Repeated replays found it difficult to decipher which of the Iran players were fractionally offside –and the emotions boiled over in captain Mehdi Taremi’s voice in the mixed zone after the game. ‘’Let’s see what happens after tomorrow’s matches but I don’t want to say anything about the football. The point is it has not been a fair playing ground for us and we kept on complaining about our problems - but nobody did anything.
‘’There is no recovery after a tough match like this (because of visa restrictions) and we have to go back to Tijuana in Mexico immediately. We don’t have our logistics staff here, not the top officials of the football federation as well as no member of the Iran media. Little things like this matter in football,’’ Taremi said on repeated probing whether the FIFA and US authorities wanted them out of the tournament.
Amir Ghalenoei, the Iran head coach, however minced no words about the VAR decision on his X handle: ‘’If you don’t want us to participate in the World Cup, just say it.’’ Speaking to The Telegraph earlier, Amir expressed his disappointment that how they fought a lonely battle with no solidarity from the footballing community.
‘’I asked the 47 other coaches a question, and none of them have responded to me. Our grievances are to do with the way they [World Cup organisers] have behaved towards us. I’ve not heard from other coaches; they are busy with their own teams, and we did not receive anything. I would have done [it],’’ he said.
Despite feeling hard done in a critical stage of the tournament, the team again left a heartwarming note at the locker roon. In an image posted by Tasnim News Agency on X, the note said: ‘’We come from Iran... A land that, for thousands of years, has valued honor above victory. For us, football is more than a competition for results; it is a test of character. Perhaps points can be won in many ways, but respect cannot. Perhaps a team can advance from a group, but only through fairness and honour can one stand tall before history. Fair play is not just a line in football rules; it is the soul of the game.
‘’Thank you, Seattle, for your hospitality and thank you to all Iranians, who gave their hearts, their voices and their whole being for Iran. Iran, always standing tall,’’ the note added.