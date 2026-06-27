World Cup: Points can be won in many ways but not respect, Iran camp says

The last round of league games on Sunday will now decide if Iran can make a first-ever entry into the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but they have already won a whole new fan base with their resilience and dignity. Their travails over the US visa rules have been documented time and again ever since the team landed in Mexico, while the team was left heartbroken after their second goal against Egypt in Seattle was ruled out by VAR – a decision which brought the review system under scanner again.

The match ended 1-1, which meant Iran were undefeated in the group (they drew 2-2 with New Zealand and goalless with Belgium) but Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he made it 2-1 by striking deep into stoppage time. It sparked wild celebrations among the players of Team Melli and supporters, but their joy quickly turned into disbelief as the referee overturned the goal for offside after a video review - leaving Iran frustrated.

Repeated replays found it difficult to decipher which of the Iran players were fractionally offside –and the emotions boiled over in captain Mehdi Taremi’s voice in the mixed zone after the game. ‘’Let’s see what happens after tomorrow’s matches but I don’t want to say anything about the football. The point is it has not been a fair playing ground for us and we kept on complaining about our problems - but nobody did anything.