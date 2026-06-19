How Mehdi Taremi’s Iran is battling odds on and off the pitch

Imagine taking a four-hour international flight into a hostile country only a day before an important FIFA World Cup game — because of rigid visa restrictions. Iran has been asked to do it again ahead of its second group game against Belgium on Sunday, 21 June, so what if much-needed time for acclimatisation is compromised in the bargain?

The 2026 World Cup is certainly not a fair playing field for Team Melli, as Iran football team is known, but it has been handling the situation with immense fortitude and dignity so far. ‘’Of course, we don’t have the same beautiful experience we always talk about,” team captain Mehdi Taremi said after the team arrived in Los Angeles last Sunday (14 June) from its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

It was just a day before Iran's campaign opener against New Zealand on Monday — a match which ended in a 2-2 draw — and the team had to leave within hours of the match ending, which deprived it of a night’s recovery at the team hotel. Unthinkable yes, but the same protocol will be applied ahead of its second game as US authorities have turned down a request to fly into the US at least 48 hours earlier.

“Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran’s national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organisers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff’s plans,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP. The team plans to lodge a complaint with FIFA, knowing full well that football's world governing body has been servile before the US and the latter has been quite unapologetic about it.