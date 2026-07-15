How La Fuente’s Spain choked France with a tactical masterclass

The midfield battle, as common wisdom suggests, is often the key to winning contests between evenly matched sides at this level, and Spain owe much to the work ethic of captain Rodri and Dani Olmo. Rodri, hugely respected but not always idolised like some of his peers, controlled the centre of the pitch alongside Fabián Ruiz, cutting out through balls and leaving France’s attacking trio stranded without a steady supply of service. Olmo, one of the tournament’s most underrated No. 10s, was simply everywhere.

Whenever France tried to launch a quick break, Spain responded with aggressive counter-pressing. Statistics showed that they made 22 successful tackles to disrupt the momentum, forcing the French to rebuild their attacks from scratch. The frustration grew among the 2022 runners-up as time slipped away, while the pressure of chasing the game after conceding an early goal through a contentious penalty began to take its toll.

The opening goal was the result of meticulous homework done by Spain on the French defence. Lamine Yamal, who had sparked a bit of psychological warfare by sharing an Instagram story predicting a 5-1 win for Spain on the eve of the match, kept a nervous wing-back Lucas Digne under constant pressure. That pressure forced Digne into a reckless first-half challenge inside the box, leading to a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal — though the spot-kick decision ideally should have been reviewed.

A final word on Spain’s defensive discipline: the way their wingers and full-backs tracked back and took up positions meant there was hardly any sense of panic during France’s rare counter-attacks. While Spain’s full-back Pedro Porro pushed forward to score a brilliant second goal, the French attackers failed to recover quickly, leaving their defence exposed.

At the end of the day, it was the courage of conviction shown by Fuente and his men that won the day in a contest that was no less significant than a final. Don’t forget, he had the audacity earlier to name his provisional squad in May without a single Real Madrid player — a first in history. The job is only half done for him, though, as Spain now await either defending champions Argentina or England in the final.