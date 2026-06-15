World Cup: Why Lamine Yamal doesn’t wear the No.10 shirt for Spain?

When reigning Euro champions and title favourites Spain get down to business against minnows Cape Verde later this evening, just ponder over the shirt number of Lamine Yamal if he takes the field. The prodigious 18-year-old, arguably the biggest name in this side despite the presence of several Barcelona seniors, does not wear the No.10 in national colours despite slipping into it comfortably for his Catalan club.

The romance of the No.10 shirt in a World Cup, historically speaking, need not be over emphasised—just think of Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi. It’s reserved for the most creative player on any side, be it the attacking midfielder or striker and serve up the brand value of a player even though someone like a Cristiano Ronaldo has elevated the No.7 to a different level altogether.

Lamine, whom Barcelona has bestowed the legacy of Messi with the No.10 shirt after briefly experimenting with Ansu Fati, will be wearing No.19 in the US with the prized number going to Dani Olmo. A report in The Athletic says there is a thumb rule in Spanish national team which decides on the jersey number: seniority. Their philosophy dictates that players with the most caps choose first among the available shirt numbers.