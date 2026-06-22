World’s first work-from-home player, President Lula takes a dig at Neymar

While speculation is growing that Neymar could finally take the field against Scotland in Brazil's final group-stage match on Thursday (25 June), Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has grabbed headlines with a humorous remark about the injury-hit star's FIFA World Cup campaign. The football-loving president joked that Neymar is the world's first "work-from-home" national team player.

The comment came during an event in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Interacting with the audience, Lula asked a young boy who he thought was the best player in the Brazil team. When the boy replied "Neymar", the president smiled and said: "Neymar isn't even playing, man. Neymar is the world's first 'work-from-home' national team player — a work-from-home player."

The Brazilian leader then admitted that he had seen the joke on social media before adding another tongue-in-cheek remark. "I saw that on the internet yesterday. Any day now, they'll have to put together a national team using artificial intelligence — eleven Pelés," Lula said, invoking the legendary footballer who came to symbolize Brazil's celebrated jogo bonito ("the beautiful game") tradition.