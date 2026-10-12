Young Tigresses make history with back-to-back berths in U17 Asian Cup

The India Under-17 women’s team made history on Sunday evening by becoming the first Indian side to qualify for back-to-back Women’s Asian Cups in any age category. A commanding 4-0 win over hosts Malaysia at the rain-soaked MP Selayang Stadium in Selayang helped India top Group A and secure qualification for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027.

The Young Tigresses finished with nine points from three matches, remaining unbeaten and without conceding a goal. Malaysia finished second with six points, followed by Syria and Iraq. The Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson’s side had earlier thrashed Iraq 14-0 and defeated Syria 2-0, marking a rare occasion when an Indian team scored 20 goals in three group-stage matches.

Redima Devi Chingkhamayum put India ahead midway through the first half with a stunning long-range strike, while Pritika Barman, Anushka Kumari and Nidhi scored a goal each in the second half.