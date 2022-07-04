At GB Road: Women & children bear the brunt

"You’re travelling in a train and at night the TT comes and asks your mother, ‘Chal rahi hai kya mere saath?” he recalls, almost choking on his words. Swiftly composing himself, he asks, “Would you ever want to travel after such an experience?”

Travelling is tough for sex workers and their children. To buy tickets they need to show an identity card and it has the infamous address of GB Road, Delhi’s infamous red-light area, stamped on it. That is generally enough for a daily dose of humiliation. His classmates, teachers, shop-keepers, neighbours, policemen who collected their hafta, would all call him (and the other children) “r***i ki aulad”. They would all derisively predict that he would become a pimp, “dalaal banoge tum”.

He’s been thrashed by the police more times than he can remember. As a child when he would play on the road on Sundays, the police would often thrash him and his friends. He has grown to resent police officials, he admits, because of how they treated the sex workers and sided with the clients whenever any misconduct or mishap was reported.

Someone he met at National School of Drama once told him “GB road pe mast mast ladkiyan rehti hain, wahan chalenge”. Shocked, Kumar did not know how to react, and was fearful of what would happen if he told them that he lived there.

Most children growing up on GB Road never come to terms with their identity. They grow to hate their mothers and be ashamed of them. They grow to treat their mothers like others, without any respect.

Unlike in the movies, there are no designated hours for sex work. It’s a 24x7 profession. While mothers work, the children either loiter on the roads, sit and play on the stairs or sleep wherever they can.

“During the day, sex workers have the option of sending children to nearby schools or ask others who are yet to receive a client to look after the children,” admits Kunal Kumar, founder of Maan Foundation. But it is easier said than done. Other children and even teachers can be cruel. Being ridiculed by them daily ensures that sex workers’ children prefer not to attend schools.

Kumar himself hid his identity and his address from his peers for as long as he could. Although there was a school within walking distance of home, he changed schools multiple times before turning to Open School.

Having children, he points out, is more challenging for sex workers. They not only lose work for several months after giving birth, they have to borrow from others. But the women still want to have children, with many having as many as eight children, he claims. Like all mothers, the sex workers too shower their children with affection and have big dreams for them. They want their children to leave the red light area behind.