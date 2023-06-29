More women needed in corporate boardrooms: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya said all this requires action and determined focus.

"So I think again, it is a matter of time, but it is also a matter of ensuring that we take actions...That all of us are deliberate about getting more women in, about bringing in more diversity whether in workplace or boardroom. There has to be a deliberate focus on this and if there is a focus it's going to happen," she said.

On the industry's return-to-workplace policies facing resistance from tech workers, and in some instance leading to higher attrition among women, Bhattacharya contended that where broad brush regulations or approach is unlikely to work, flexible and sensitive approach may be more suitable.

"One has to have some empathy and understanding as to what is it that is preventing them from coming back. If there are adequate reasons for the same, I think we need to have that flexibility," she said.

That said, a lot of women are quite enthused about coming back, as it allows them to strike a balance between work and home, she pointed out.

"I don't think these are things that can be decided with a broad brush, one needs to be flexible, one needs to understand with empathy, what is the situation a person is going through and take a call accordingly. And again flexibility is the name of the game," she explained.

Her advice to women professionals - do not to give up in the face of reversals or setbacks.

"In time of reversals, giving up is the easiest way out. Don't do that, you need to hang in there...you need to be patient when you are faced with adversity and you can overcome it," Bhattacharya said.