Women's bodies precious, the more covered they are the better they will be: Salman Khan

Women's bodies are precious and the more covered they are the better they will be, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said.

In an interview on the chat show “Aap ki Adalat”, Salman went on to say that it was not about women but men who look at women a certain way.

The comments aired on Sunday night followed his "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" co-star Palak Tiwari saying that the superstar had a rule -- every girl on his set, “the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls". She said in an interview that she learnt about this while working as an assistant director on the actor's film "Antim".