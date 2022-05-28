Period talk: Lifting the taboo in India
Periods last anywhere from five to seven days, adding up to 60 days per year. Summing up all these numbers, it comes to 2,760 days, equivalent to 7.5 years. Seven years is a lot!
Lifting the taboo by normalizing the word “Period.”
Worldwide, millions of women and girls are stigmatized and excluded simply because they menstruate. The Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on May 28, is an important event for the need to break taboos around menstruation. It is 2022, and it is no longer acceptable that a simple bodily function prevents women and girls from equally participating in everyday life.
As a woman, What Can I do during those days?
Backache, cramps, etc almost always accompany the monthly menstrual cycle. None of us do anything about it, but scientifically, there are many ways to counter that pain. One such method is using cramp relief oil and Hemp CBD oil or applying Menstrual cramp oil on your abdomen. Amidst this, don’t forget to maintain menstrual hygiene:
Use any one menstrual product: It could be a sanitary napkin, tampon or menstrual cup. Just make sure not to opt for more than one menstrual product at once.
Always change the napkin/tampon frequently: Changing your sanitary napkin and tampon ensures the area is free of unwanted bacteria.
Clean your Vulva: It is essential to clean your vulva (the outer part of your genitals) with water frequently, and all the blood is washed away before using a pad.
Are there any brands working in the same direction?
The word period might be taboo, but brands like Hempstrol are trying their best to demystify the myths surrounding this conversation. The use of Hemp CBD oil in India and Menstrual cramp oil can, to some extent, provide relief from the biological suffering that is accompanied by Menstruation.
Is hemp CBD oil worth it for menstrual pain?
Hemp seed oil is the most misunderstood plant of today’s generation. Unlike marijuana, which contains high amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), responsible for giving a psychoactive sensation, hemp is bred for its industrial and health advantages. Hemp seed oil is made by cold-pressing the hemp plant's seeds, and it works by affecting the endocannabinoid system.
Prevents mood swings: A blend of lavender oil and hemp seed oil is known for its mood-boosting properties that will help you with mood swings, headaches, etc.
Helps with breast tenderness: Hemp seed oil helps regulate the body’s vanilloid receptor, is responsible for moderating pain perception and helps with inflammation.
Decreases bloating: Reduction in inflammation helps eliminate nausea, allowing women to experience less bloating and cramping.
(Inputs by: Deepika Sharma, Co-founder, Hempstrol)
