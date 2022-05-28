Period talk: Lifting the taboo in India

Lifting the taboo by normalizing the word “Period.”

Worldwide, millions of women and girls are stigmatized and excluded simply because they menstruate. The Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed globally on May 28, is an important event for the need to break taboos around menstruation. It is 2022, and it is no longer acceptable that a simple bodily function prevents women and girls from equally participating in everyday life.

As a woman, What Can I do during those days?

Backache, cramps, etc almost always accompany the monthly menstrual cycle. None of us do anything about it, but scientifically, there are many ways to counter that pain. One such method is using cramp relief oil and Hemp CBD oil or applying Menstrual cramp oil on your abdomen. Amidst this, don’t forget to maintain menstrual hygiene:

Use any one menstrual product: It could be a sanitary napkin, tampon or menstrual cup. Just make sure not to opt for more than one menstrual product at once.

Always change the napkin/tampon frequently: Changing your sanitary napkin and tampon ensures the area is free of unwanted bacteria.

Clean your Vulva: It is essential to clean your vulva (the outer part of your genitals) with water frequently, and all the blood is washed away before using a pad.