1 in 8 people globally live with mental disorder: WHO

About one in eight people in the world live with a mental disorder, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) in a landmark report released on Friday calling for urgent action on transforming mental healthcare.



Even before the pandemic, in 2019, the number of people living with a mental disorder was nearly a billion, including 14 per cent of the world's adolescents, a number that has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years.



In the first year of the pandemic alone, the rates of the already-common conditions such as depression and anxiety went up by more than 25 per cent.



The WHO report revealed that on average, countries dedicate less than 2 per cent of their healthcare budgets to mental health.



As a result, just a small fraction of people in need get access to effective, affordable and quality mental health care.