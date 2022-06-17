Paranoid about protests: ‘Tour of Duty’ by Delhi Police as debate rages on who provoked whom

Two policemen were holding each of his arms. Two more held his legs and the four were dragging B.V. Srinivas, the stocky president of Indian Youth Congress. Srinivas, who became a familiar face in the national capital during the second wave of Covid by organising medical oxygen to the needy, had apparently violated section 144. He had provoked a mob which had set some tyres on fire on the street.

But the magnanimous Delhi Police did not arrest him. They did not hustle him into a bus and whisk him away to the police station. They were merely moving him, like a sack of potatoes, from the middle of the road to the side. There are video clips showing as much.

Suddenly a policeman comes rushing into the frame and lands a vicious kick on the dangling man’s back. What provoked him is not clear. Perhaps he had asked for an oxygen cylinder and Srinivas had failed to oblige him? Who knows? What is clear, however, is that Srinivas was in no position to provoke him, being dragged away by four burly policemen. Unless he had landed earlier an equally vicious kick on the policeman. Well, who knows?

What we do hear, however, is an upset Srinivas asking policeman the name of the policeman who kicked him. ‘Jo laat maara, uska naam chahiye’, he is heard saying. He certainly should not have asked the question. It was politically incorrect. Even if the paramour of the policeman’s wife, assuming she has one, stabs him, it will be Srinivas who would be hauled up.

Delhi Police does have a soft corner for him. They had landed up at the Youth Congress office during the pandemic to interrogate him. From where was he getting the oxygen cylinders to distribute to people when the Union Government was claiming there was no shortage of oxygen, no demand for oxygen and no death, therefore, due to oxygen shortage. Well, Srinivas had his explanation ready or else he would have been behind the bars by now.