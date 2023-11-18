1.1mn Indian children missed measles vaccine in 2022: WHO

A whopping 1.1 million children in India missed their routine immunisation against measles in 2022, indicating suboptimal surveillance against the disease, according to a new global report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that requires high population immunity for transmission to be interrupted.

The report, which included data from 194 countries, marked India among the 10 countries -- accounting for 55 per cent worldwide -- with the highest number of infants who did not receive the measles-containing vaccine (MCV) MCV1. The 10 countries were India (1.1 million), Nigeria (3 million), Democratic Republic of the Congo (1.8 million), Ethiopia (1.7 million), Pakistan (1.1. million), Angola (0.8 million), Philippines (0.8 million), Indonesia (0.7 million), Brazil (0.5 million), and Madagascar (0.5 million).

With 40,967 cases, India was reported among the 37 countries that experienced significant outbreaks in 2022, compared with 22 countries in 2021.