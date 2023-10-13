2023 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 111th; govt calls report "flawed"

India has ranked 111th out of the 125 countries on the 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI), slipping four places since last year. However, the government has rejected the report calling it "flawed" and "erroneous".

"With a score of 28.7 in the 2023 Global Hunger Index, India has a level of hunger that is serious," said the global report released on Thursday, 12 October, by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, Non-Government Organisations from Ireland and Germany respectively.

In 2022, India ranked 107 out of the 125 countries.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, in a statement, refuted the claims and said that the index "continues to be a flawed measure of ‘Hunger’ and does not reflect India’s true position".

The GHI report ranked Pakistan at 102, Bangladesh at 81, Nepal at 69 and Sri Lanka at 60. South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa were the regions with the highest hunger levels.

"The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues. Three out of the four indicators used for calculation of the index are related to the health of children and cannot be representative of the entire population," the ministry said.

"The fourth and most important indicator ‘Proportion of Undernourished (PoU) population’ is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3,000," it added.