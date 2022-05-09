5 rules for healthy body and mind

Stress management and mindfulness



On the other spectrum, stress management is equally important, if stress is managed properly, it can actually help us perform better and achieve our goals. Remember, quality of our thoughts dictate quality of our life. So, we should be actively working on our mind, improving ourselves and reducing our 'mental' vices. Meditating regularly and having a gratitude journaling routine is a game changer for these.



Environment and routine management



Environment management includes everything in our environment. Starting from food in the kitchen to our habits and people we follow on social media. Are we giving enough time to our self-growth and to the people who matter to us? It also extends to the kind of people we surround ourselves with. Some questions to ask ourselves: Do they inspire us? Do they support us and our goals? Do they help us improve? Does our routine make us healthier, improve us a human or make us more productive? I would highly recommend having a morning and pre-sleep routine.