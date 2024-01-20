60% kids under-five in India are micronutrient deficient, 40% anaemic: AIIMS

Six out of 10 children under-5 years of age in India suffer micronutrient deficiencies, and 4 in 10 have anaemia, according to a large study conducted by researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The study, based on Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS, 2018), aimed to estimate the prevalence of anaemia, and anaemia with micronutrient deficiencies (iron/ vitamin B12/ folic acid) and their determinants among children aged 12-59 months in India.

Out of the total of 11,237 children included in the study, 40.5 per cent were anaemic, 30.0 per cent had anaemia with micronutrient deficiencies and 60.9 per cent had micronutrient deficiencies with or without anaemia.

Lower educational status of the mother (mothers without formal schooling), consumption of less than 100 iron-folic acid tablets during pregnancy, iron deficiency and zinc deficiency were all associated with anaemia in children, said the researchers in the study published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health.

Among anaemic, the children from scheduled tribe, and those following unsafe child faeces disposal practices had higher chance of having micronutrient deficiency.

“One third of children aged 12-59 months had anaemia with micronutrient deficiency (iron/ folic acid/ vitamin B12). More than half of children had micronutrient deficiencies irrespective of anaemia,” said Kapil Yadav, from the Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, along with other researchers.

“Micronutrient deficiencies, antenatal IFA intake, safe hygiene practices need to be strengthened to leave no stone unturned in control of anaemia among under-five children in India,” he added.