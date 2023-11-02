Air pollution: Not all toxins equal; worst afflict children with anaemia, low birth weight

All air pollution is bad—but some pollution is far more dangerous than others.

Exposure to fine particle pollution (PM2.5) has been found to increase the risk of anaemia, acute respiratory infection and low birth weight among children in India, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

For every 10 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) increase in exposure to fine particulate matter, the risk of anaemia, acute respiratory infection and low birth weight in children increased by 10, 11 and 5 per cent, respectively, the researchers found.

The team from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and other institutes also suggested that using 'total PM2.5 mass' to measure exposure to air pollution could "substantially underestimate" the true combined effect of different components of PM2.5 on children's health in India.

PM2.5 is a mixture made up of various components with different sources and toxicities, they said.

Each polluting source may produce different PM2.5 components such as organic carbon (OC), nitrates (NO 3 -), chlorides, along with metallic, soil and water molecules, and likewise, each component of PM2.5 may come from various sources, they said.

The researchers analysed health data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-4, a household survey conducted between 20 January 2015 and 4 December 2016 across all 640 districts of India.

They chose low birth weight, anaemia and acute respiratory infection to represent the health burden of children aged 5 years or younger (under-5, or U5) because these parameters are commonly reported public health morbidities in India, they said.