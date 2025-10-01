62 per cent of Indians rely on low-quality carbs — and no, millets don’t help

A new study examining India's dietary patterns in relation to metabolic diseases has highlighted the country's ongoing struggle with poor nutrition, both in terms of persistent undernutrition and the rapid rise of metabolic syndrome linked to modern dietary habits. According to the findings, '62 per cent of the country's total daily energy intake comes from low-quality carbohydrates, including white rice and processed whole grains.'

India, long associated with undernutrition and high rates of childhood malnutrition, is now also home to about a quarter of the world's diabetics — significantly more than most other nations — with the rapid spread of obesity and related metabolic disorders. Researchers from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) identified a pattern of 'high levels of saturated fat and a low intake of protein contributing to the total daily energy intake across India'.

Drawing on data from an ICMR-INDIAB national survey — one of the most extensive public health studies conducted in India — the analysis found that, 'Nationwide, carbohydrates contributed 62.3 per cent of total daily energy intake, mainly from refined cereals (28.5 per cent) and milled whole grains (16.2 per cent). Total fat contributed 25.2 per cent, while protein intake was low at 12 per cent.'

The authors warned, 'An individual with highest intake of carbohydrate could be at a 30 per cent higher chance of developing diabetes, 22 per cent obesity and 15 per cent abdominal obesity, compared to lowest intake.'