Study finds diabetes soaring in India as treatment coverage lags

India had the highest number of adults with diabetes in 2022, estimated at 212 million, followed by China with 148 million, according to a new study published in The Lancet. Other countries with high diabetes prevalence include Pakistan, Indonesia, and Brazil. In India, diabetes rates have risen sharply, reflecting global trends, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

However, treatment coverage remains alarmingly low. By 2022, only 27.8 per cent of women and 29.3 per cent of men with diabetes in India were receiving treatment. This marks only a modest improvement since 1980, when treatment coverage stood at 21.6 per cent for women and 25.3 per cent for men.

India is responsible for 30 per cent of the world’s untreated diabetes cases, amounting to 133 million people—the highest number globally. In comparison, China has 7.8 crore (78 million) untreated cases. A significant proportion of untreated cases in India remain undiagnosed, further straining healthcare systems.

In South Asia, the median age of diabetes onset is younger than in high-income countries, where the median age is over 65. In India, lifestyle changes and limited access to early diagnosis are contributing to the rising prevalence.

Globally, the total number of adults with diabetes surpassed 82.8 crore (828 million) in 2022, more than four times the number in 1990. Of this total, over a quarter (21.2 crore) lived in India, followed by China (14.8 crore), the USA (4.2 crore), Pakistan (3.6 crore), Indonesia (2.5 crore), and Brazil (2.2 crore).