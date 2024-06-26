Nearly half of Indians physically inactive: Lancet study

Almost 50 per cent of adults in India engaged in insufficient levels of physical activity in 2022, according to a study published in the Lancet Global Health journal.

Far more women in India (57 per cent) were found to be insufficiently physically active, compared to men (42 per cent), in line with trends across the South Asian region, the study found.

The insufficient levels of physical activity in women in the region were, on average, 14 per cent higher than those in men, it said.

The South Asian region also ranked the second highest in terms of adults being insufficiently physically active after high-income Asia Pacific region, an international team of researchers, including those from the World Health Organization (WHO), said.

Globally, the authors found that about a third of the adults (31.3 per cent) were insufficiently physically active — defined as not performing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

This was up by 5 per cent, from 26.4 per cent of adults worldwide insufficiently engaged in physical activity in 2010, they found, and if the 2010–22 trends continue, the authors said that the global target of improving physical activity engagement by 15 per cent would not be met.