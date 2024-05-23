Prolonged sitting may pose death risks akin to obesity and smoking

Does your occupation require you to sit for long hours? Beware, it may worsen your health and raise the risk of death similar to that of obesity and smoking, warned a doctor on Thursday.

“If you sit for more than 8 hours daily and don't do any physical activity, your risk of dying is similar to that posed by smoking and obesity,” Dr. Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said in a post on X.

The neurologist noted that “health hazards associated with prolonged sitting are increased risk of diabetes, hypertension, abdominal adiposity (obesity), elevated LDL cholesterol & triglycerides, heart attack, stroke, cancer, and premature death”.

To counter the ill effects of prolonged sitting, Dr Sudhir suggested “60-75 minutes of moderately intense physical activity daily (such as brisk walking, running or cycling)”.