The new malnourishment: 1 in 8 people are obese—in poorer countries

The global rate of obesity has quadrupled in children and doubled in adults since 1990, according to a new analysis published in The Lancet, a medical journal, March 1, 2024.

About one billion people in the world — that's 1 in 8 of the global population — are obese: They have a body mass index (BMI) over 30.

The World Health Organization describes the BMI as "a simple index of weight-for-height that is commonly used to classify overweight and obesity in adults."

It is calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters (kg/m2).

Francesco Branca, Director of the WHO's Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, said the organization had previously estimated that the global rate of obesity would hit a billion people in 2030. But that marker was hit eight years early — in 2022.

Speaking at a press conference about the new Lancet study, its co-author and professor of public health at Imperial College London, Majid Ezzati, said they were "taken aback" by how fast obesity rates had developed.

But this increase in obesity is not happening where you might expect — in rich countries.