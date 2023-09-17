90-30 nap formula can help counter drowsiness on night shift, says study

A 90-minute nap followed by a 30-minute nap is more effective in fending off drowsiness and fatigue than a single 120-minute nap during overnight duty, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, analysed the data of pilot studies on night-shift naps conducted from 2012-18.

“A 90-minute nap to maintain long-term performance and a 30-minute nap to maintain lower fatigue levels and fast reactions, as a strategic combination of naps, can be valuable for early morning work efficiency and safety,” said the study's author Sanae Oriyama, a nursing science professor at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Oriyama re-examined past pilot studies to compare alertness and performance after taking a nap and throughout a simulated 4.00 pm to 9.00 am shift. And found that a single 120-minute nap ending at midnight led to more drowsiness.

However, two naps — the 90-minute one lasting until midnight and the 30-minute one ending at 3.00 am — staved off drowsiness.