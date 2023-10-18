90% accident cases mishandled at site, say KGMU Lucknow experts

Up to 90 per cent of trauma cases are initially mishandled at accident scenes, worsening injuries and prolonging treatment, say medical experts.

The department of trauma surgery in Lucknow's King George’s Medical University (KGMU) conducted a public interaction session on Tuesday on how to handle trauma cases at accident sites.

The department's senior faculty Professor Samir Misra said, “If an injured person receives proper assistance at the accident site, we can stop bleeding, prevent further bone damage, and ensure speedy recovery. Unfortunately, this often does not happen, and about 90 per cent of accident cases result in worsened injuries.”