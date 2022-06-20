A glucose meter could soon say if you have antibodies against Covid

A team of US researchers have developed a simple, glucose-meter-based test that can be used to accurately monitor our own antibody levels to fight SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19.



Over-the-counter Covid tests can quickly show whether a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2. But if you have a positive result, there's no equivalent at-home test to assess how long you're protected against reinfection, said researchers from Johns Hopkins University, MIT and Harvard University.



It is because vaccines against Covid infection can guard against future infections for a while, but it's unclear exactly how long that protection lasts.



A good indication of immune protection is a person's level of antibodies, but the gold standard measurement -- the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) -- requires expensive equipment and specialised technicians.