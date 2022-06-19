Long Covid: 10K UK healthcare workers sick for over 3 months

Long Covid is defined as having new or ongoing symptoms four weeks or more after the start of disease. Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, loss of concentration and joint pain. The symptoms can adversely affect day-to-day activities, and in some cases can be severely limiting.



A survey by Unison, one of the UK's largest trade unions, showed 46 per cent of 1,916 NHS staff said their employer was initially supportive of long Covid, but that this changed as time went on.



The survey, conducted in April. also found that nearly one in 10 NHS workers with long Covid had been asked to attend a formal absence hearing, and 2 per cent reported being threatened with disciplinary action or with the loss of their jobs, the report said.



"Some (healthcare staff) have returned to work before they've fully recovered, fearful they'll face disciplinary action or even lose their jobs," Kim Sunley, Unison's health and safety lead, was quoted as saying to the Journal.