AI offers promise for accurate liver cancer diagnosis

The advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology could revolutionise Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) diagnosis, leading to earlier detection and improved patient outcomes.

HCC is the most common type of liver cancer. It is a major global health concern with rising rates, particularly in North Africa and East Asia.

Although potentially curable in the early stages, HCC often remains undetected until it's too late for effective treatment.

The Barcelona Classification of Liver Cancer (BCLC) guides treatment based on tumour characteristics and liver function.

However, current diagnostic methods, like AFP testing and ultrasound, often miss HCC until later stages, limiting treatment options and survival rates.

Recent advancements in AI, particularly deep learning (DL) and neural networks, offer significant potential for improving HCC diagnosis, the study authors said in a paper published in eGastroenterology.