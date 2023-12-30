AI-model found to recognise patients' emotions in therapy session, including fleeting ones

An AI-driven system was found to be able to recognise facial expressions conveying emotions such as happiness and sadness, even fleeting ones, that researchers say could help support psychotherapy.

The AI system that the researchers used for the study was a freely available artificial neural network trained to detect six basic emotions - happiness, surprise, anger, disgust, sadness and fear - using more than 30,000 facial photos. Artificial neural networks are a type of machine learning, a sub-field of AI, and are built on the principles of connections in biological neural networks found in animal brains.

The researchers then made the AI model process and analysed more than 950 hours of video recordings of therapy sessions with 23 patients having borderline personality at the Center for Scientific Computing, University of Basel, Switzerland.

The international team compared the model-generated analyses with those of three trained therapists and found "a remarkable level of agreement".

They said that along with gauging the facial expressions of the patients as reliably as a trained therapist, the model was able to detect the most fleeting of emotions, displayed for less than a millisecond, such a brief smile or an expression of disgust.