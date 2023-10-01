ChatGPT shows promise for effective psychotherapy

Open AI's ChatGPT-4 can accurately generate individualised personal narratives based on stream-of-consciousness thoughts and demographic details, two studies have suggested.

Previous research has shown that personal narratives -- the stories we tell ourselves about our lives -- can play a critical role in identity and help us make sense of the past and present. It is also known that by helping people reinterpret narratives, therapists can guide patients toward healthier thoughts and behaviours.

To explore, researchers from the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania tested the ability of ChatGPT-4 to generate individualised personal narratives.

The study findings, published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, showed that 25 of the 26 participants rated the AI-generated responses as completely or mostly accurate, 19 rated the narratives as very or somewhat surprising, and 19 indicated they learned something new about themselves.