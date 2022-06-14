Air pollution can shorten lives by almost 10 yrs in Delhi: Study

But in 2019, India's average particulate matter concentration was 70.3g/m, the highest in the world.



"It would be a global emergency if Martians came to Earth and sprayed a substance that caused the average person on the planet to lose more than two years of life expectancy," the BBC quoted Michael Greenstone, one of the authors of the report, as saying.



"This is similar to that situation that prevails in many parts of the world, except we are spraying the substance, not some invaders from outer space," he added.



EPIC says that particulate pollution is the "greatest threat to human life" in India in terms of life expectancy and since 1998, this particulate pollution has increased by 61.4 per cent.



This makes it more lethal than smoking which reduces life expectancy by about 2.5 years, BBC reported.



The increase in air pollution over the past two decades in India has been primarily due to industrialisation, economic development and the skyrocketing use of fossil fuel.



The number of vehicles on the country's roads has increased about four-fold, the report added.