Antibiotic misuse to drive 10 mn AMR-related deaths yearly by 2050: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the misuse of antibiotics which could result in up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050 due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Emerging as a silent pandemic, the global health body recognises AMR as 1 of the 10 major global public health threats, with an estimated 5 million deaths annually associated with bacterial AMR worldwide.

The WHO-Europe conducted a survey involving 8,221 participants from 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The most common reasons for taking the antibiotics included colds (24 per cent), flu-like symptoms (16 per cent), sore throat (21 per cent) and cough (18 per cent) -- symptoms often caused by viruses against which antibiotics are not effective.

The findings published in the journal Frontiers also showed that medical practitioners prescribed or directly administered the majority (67 per cent) of the antibiotics.

Across the 14 countries, a third (33 per cent) of respondents consumed antibiotics without a medical prescription.

In some countries, more than 40 per cent of the antibiotics were obtained without medical advice.