AstraZeneca admits its Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect

Prominent pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has made a significant admission regarding its Covid-19 vaccine, acknowledging that in very rare cases, it can lead to thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), per various media reports.

According to a Hindustan Times report, this admission came to light when a legal document was submitted to a UK High Court in February, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse around vaccine safety.

TTS is an exceptionally rare condition, characterised by blood clots (thrombosis) and low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia) and having potentially severe consequences. It is also termed as VITT, which stands for 'vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia'.

In India, the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with University of Oxford, was sold under the brand name Covishield and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. When the TOI tried to contact the institute, SII refused to comment.

As many as 1,749,417,978 doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered in India, in what was the world’s largest vaccination drive (in terms of population), since January 2021, according to the vaccine dashboard of the government web portal CoWIN (as of 10:30 p.m. 29 April 2024) .

The link between the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine and TTS emerged following the rollout of vaccination campaigns worldwide.

Jamie Scott, a father of two, became a focal point in this discussion after suffering permanent brain injury due to TTS following his vaccination in April 2021. His case, along with numerous others', highlights the devastating impact of TTS—and eventually prompted legal action against AstraZeneca, as reported in the Hindustan Times.