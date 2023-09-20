Bengal man who returned from Kerala admitted to Kolkata hospital with Nipah symptoms

A man, who had recently returned from Kerala, was admitted to the city-based Beliaghata ID Hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus infection, a senior official of the health department said.

The man from Burdwan district, who was working as a migrant labour in Kerala, was admitted to the hospital with high-fever, nausea, and throat infection, he said.

Requisite tests on the youth, who is in the mid-20s, to confirm the infection is yet to be done, one of his family members said.