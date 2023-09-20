Bengal man who returned from Kerala admitted to Kolkata hospital with Nipah symptoms
The man from Burdwan district, who was working as a migrant labour in Kerala, was admitted to the hospital with high-fever, nausea, and throat infection, he said
A man, who had recently returned from Kerala, was admitted to the city-based Beliaghata ID Hospital with symptoms of Nipah virus infection, a senior official of the health department said.
Requisite tests on the youth, who is in the mid-20s, to confirm the infection is yet to be done, one of his family members said.
"He returned from Kerala where several cases of Nipah virus infections have been reported. So, we are not taking any chances. Doctors are keeping a close watch on him," the official said.
The health department official said the patient was initially at a hospital in Ernakulam in Kerala after he complained of high fever.
"He returned to West Bengal after being discharged from the hospital. But he again fell ill within a couple of days. He was first taken to the National Medical College and Hospital and then to Beliaghata ID Hospital," he added.
Published: 20 Sep 2023, 2:39 PM