Nipah virus: rare and very dangerous

Authorities in Kerala are working to contain a new outbreak of the Nipah virus. The state government has demarcated and cordoned off a wide containment zone around where the outbreak happened.

Authorities are now trying to locate and isolate the people who came in contact with those infected. People in neighboring regions have been alerted.

The virus is believed to be a variant first discovered in Bangladesh. Humans and animals can infect each other directly through droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Human-to-human transmission is also possible.

The infection triggers encephalitis and can lead to mild to severe illness, but also to death. In the variant first discovered in Bangladesh, the mortality rate is very high: one third of patients die. However, this variant is considered less contagious.