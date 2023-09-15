Kerala's innovative mobile lab to combat Nipah virus threat

The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Kerala on Thursday, 14 September rolled out a fully-equipped mobile virology testing laboratory, strengthening the efforts to contain the Nipah virus infection reported from parts of the state's Kozhikode district.

Health, woman and child development minister Veena George flagged off the mobile virology lab in front of the Kerala assembly complex.

Lauding the RGCB for stepping in to significantly help the Nipah containment efforts by rolling out such a critical facility, she said more samples can be tested with the mobile lab reaching in Kozhikode later in the day.

"Biosafety Level 2 (BSL) plus Level 3 practices can be done in the lab where two machines will be working simultaneously. At any given point of time, each machine can handle around 96 samples and a total of 192 samples can be tested in the two machines," George said.