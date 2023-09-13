With 4 Nipah cases, Kozhikode under close watch, says Health Minister Veena

All arrangements are in place to contain the spread of Nipah virus which has infected four people in Kozhikode, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed the State Assembly on Wednesday.

Of the four positive cases, two people have succumbed, while the remaining are under close medical attention in the district.

"A team of NIV Pune officials, besides epidemiological experts from Chennai, will arrive in Kozhikode. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been asked to ensure the availability of monoclonal antibody medicines, which are administered to the Nipah patients," said the Minister.

"There are two epicentres of the virus in Kozhikode and the district authorities are making sure that things are kept under close scrutiny. The route map of the four positive patients will soon be prepared," she added.