'Flow': An exhibition that explores cultural shifts around menstruation

Among the 30 participants gathered for a guided tour of 'Flow: The Exhibition on Menstruation' at Berlin's Museum of European Cultures (MEK), most of them are women of all generations—from mothers with their teenage daughters to elderly women.

There are also a few men in the group, often accompanying a female partner.

And the guide, surprisingly, is a man too.

At first, the fact that a man is guiding a tour about menstruation feels a bit awkward, but cultural anthrophologist Stefan Lischewski tackles the topic so naturally that any sense of embarrassment quickly dissipates.

The history of undergarments and menstrual products

Through a display of 100 historical and modern sanitary products as well as advertisements, the first part of the exhibition traces the history of women's underwear and menstrual hygiene products, which were first developed commercially in the late 19th century.

Back then, sanitary pads were sewn from fabric. Due to costs and accessibility, do-it-yourself solutions remained widespread even in the 20th century.

Before modern panties as we know them were invented, women wore one-piece underwear or loose underpants. They often had an open crotch, which made it easier to use the restroom when wearing crinolines and hoop skirts. Women would wear at least six layers of cloth to soak their menstrual fluid. Weighing some two and a half kilos, the cloth pads were extremely heavy.

The exhibition features a room with reproductions of such historical "undergarments for special days" that resemble oversized cotton diapers. Visitors are even invited to try them on.