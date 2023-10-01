Menstrual cups cost-effective, environment friendly & easy to use: Army Hospital

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan Commandant Army Hospital (R and R) on Sunday said that the menstrual Cup in not only cost-effective but also environment friendly, easy to use and maintain.

The Army Hospital (R and R) Delhi Cantt organised a menstrual health awareness programme ‘Mahawari Mein Swachchta’ on Sunday.

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan said that the menstrual cup is reusable and very convenient for office-going women and women in the armed forces.

“It can be used by both married and unmarried women with equal ease. It also does not lead to the generation of bio-waste, hence saving the environment from tonnes of waste generated by the more commonly used sanitary pads,” he said.