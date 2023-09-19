DUSU Polls: Fresh NSUI manifesto promises 12-day menstrual leave for girl students

After releasing the manifesto for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday, the (NSUI) National Students' Union of (NSUI) released a special manifesto for girl students on Monday.

In the manifesto, NSUI has promised that girl students will be given 12-day menstrual leave every semester.

Beside this, the NSUI also highlighted issues like zero tolerance towards sexual violence, increasing police patrolling outside college campus, installing CCTV cameras on the campus, providing a friendly environment to LGBTQIA+ students, said Amrita Dhawan, former DUSU President.