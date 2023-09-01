Blood clots linked to 'brain fog' after Covid-19, Oxford study reveals

Researchers have found that blood clots following a Covid infection may be caused by ongoing cognitive problems, commonly referred to as 'brain fog'.

Brain fog is common and debilitating, and can affect the ability to work, yet their biological underpinnings remain unknown. It can affect people’s thinking, concentration or memory for at least six months.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, UK said high levels of two proteins at the time of Covid-19 have been found in patients who later experienced cognitive problems, including ‘brain fog'.

The study gave a major clue as to one cause of their symptoms: blood clots, said researchers from the University of Oxford, UK.