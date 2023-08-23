B’luru hospital successfully restores severed arm via complex hand replantation surgery

Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru has performed a complex hand replantation surgery on 28-year-old young woman whose arm got severed while working at an ayurvedic powder manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Dr. Sathya Vamsi Krishna, Consultant - Hand, Upper-limb and Microvascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road performed the replantation surgery where bones, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, and tendons were accurately identified and sutured using microsurgical techniques.

Timely presentation at the hospital and medical expertise ensured that the replantation was successful after six hour complex surgery.